RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With a mouse, a keypad and imagination, students at Leesville Elementary in Raleigh are making their own universe of creativity.

In doing so, they are learning a very important skill called coding.

Monday, these students joined other schools across the nation to participate in what’s called “Hour of Code” — a program that helps students learn computer science in a fun an interactive way.

“A lot of these kids are digital natives. They’ve grown up with technology in their lives, so it’s just showing them that it’s super easy to take what they already know in their lives and apply it to computer science,” said Kelsey Pasley with Accenture, the organizer of the event.

Monday students got the chance to build their own solar systems.

Fifth grader Sadie Wolf said she loves being able to craft her own world.

“I made like the solar system, the planets and I’m making the sound right now,” said Wolf.

Pasley says the purpose is to spark creative interest in computer science.

“It’s stimulating creativity,” she said. “Because you can make your own song, make your own beat, make your own music. so showing them how they can play with those concepts to make their own unique creation.”

Wolf and other students at Leesville Elementary told CBS 17 they’re enjoying the process.

“I like sort of like creating my own little world. It’s fun,” said Wolf.

While working on their solar systems, students got the chance to learn from a number of technology professionals.

While working on their solar systems, students got the chance to learn from a number of technology professionals.

Organizers say it's fun technology to learn at any age