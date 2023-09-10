RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left a man injured.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, at 3:09 a.m. officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1500 block of Fayetteville Street.

When they arrived, responding officers found a man suffering serious injuries from a gunshot wound.

Police say they are continuing their investigation but do not currently believe there is a threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.