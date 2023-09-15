RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Thursday for assaulting two with a machete, according to arrest warrants.

CBS 17 previously reported a stabbing took place shortly before 3 p.m. in the 300 block of Poplar Street. When police arrived, they found two men with non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to the hospital.

According to arrest warrants, Brandon Lamair Young, 41, assaulted the victims with a machete “with a wooden handle and approximately 1 foot long blade.”

Young was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Raleigh police said the two subjects knew each other and the incident was isolated.

Young received a $60,000 secured bond and will appear in court on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.