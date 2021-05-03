Raleigh takes popular kid’s event ‘Letterland Day’ and turns it into ‘Letterland Month’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Letterland Day, one of Raleigh’s “most popular and highly anticipated children’s events in the Triangle,” has been turned into an entire Letterland Month adventure, according to a release from the city.

Letterland, which is a tool for teaching kids how to understand the alphabet and learn to read, will be celebrated across the city starting Monday and ending on May 23.

Raleigh is offering families a “hybrid self-guided program” for families to “explore cultural sites around the City of Raleigh while keeping an eye out for familiar characters” from Letterland, the release said.

Characters such as Clever Cat, Harry Hat Man, the Golden Girl and others will be featured. Select sites in the city will have special literacy-themed activities.

The goal of the adventure is to find all 26 Letterland characters.

Click here to learn more about the specific times and dates for each Letterlander and their location.