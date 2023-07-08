RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The 2nd annual Raleigh Tattoo Arts Festival kicked off Friday at the state fairgrounds. Put on by the Philadelphia-based Villain Arts, the event brought in more than 350 artists for the weekend.

Event organizers said that last year’s convention had over 5,000 visitors, and that this year they expect even more. Artists flew in from across the world for the three-day event.

“We’ve got artists over here from Tattoo Trinity on tour there out of England. We had a couple of guys over here from Russia today. We have one person here from Asia, and it’s just a bunch of different mashup artists and all different styles and art,” said event host Carl Blasphemy.

Jessica Bryan had followed the England-based Holy Trinity Studios for a while before jumping at the opportunity to see their booth in Raleigh. She said that she booked her appointment at the festival a year in advance.

“I’ve been following Anastasia for a while now. I want to get a tattoo for her. So I reached out to the team. They got back to me, were able to get me scheduled with her during this convention. They’re from the U.K., so they’re actually never in the States, only during the tattoo conventions,” said Bryan.

Booths boasted flash sheets of a broad range of styles, from American traditional to fine line.

Blasphemy said that the event was meant to be as inclusive as possible. For those uninterested with going under the needle, there were t-shirts and jewelry for sale as well. Additionally, various performers made appearances on the main stage at the back of the building.

Blasphemy also said that the event was kid friendly. Children had free admittance, they limited profane music, and risqué performances began after 9 p.m.

The Raleigh Tattoo Arts Festival continues to run both Saturday and Sunday, before moving on to Denver. Some booths have already been fully booked in advance, but many are open to anyone who shows up ready for a tattoo.