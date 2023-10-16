RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In terrible times, people lean on each other for help.

This is now even more important for people at some companies in the Triangle, where their offices or headquarters are filled with co-workers who are suffering after a massive terrorist attack, and now war.

Workers at two tech businesses in Raleigh are stepping up to help their colleagues more than 6,000 miles away.

“Oh, I need to go,” said Dan Adika, jumping up as an air-raid siren interrupted the interview with CBS 17 crews on Monday.

It’s what life is like for people in Israel now, including Adika, who is the CEO and co-founder of Tel-Aviv-based tech company WalkMe.

WalkMe creates a digital platform that simplifies the way people interact with technology.

There’s a 120-person team in downtown Raleigh. Forty of his employees were called up by the Israel Defense Forces.

Many more have family and friends suffering after the massive terrorist attack on October 7th, and the war against Hamas that has since followed.

His teams around the world are doing whatever they can to help.

“I’ve never seen such a collaboration between people,” said Adika. “They’re working extra hours, waking up every day and early to make sure they can cover for the team members here in Tel Aviv.”

The vice president of the Raleigh office also coordinated a video of support to send to their Israeli colleagues.

They also are raising money through GoFundMe.

“The true nature of people is actually revealed in tough times. And these are tough times. And when we’re getting that support from our team members, it really feels like a family,” said Adika.

It’s a sentiment echoed in another tech company.

Raleigh-based Red Hat has a 616-person office in Israel.

The CEO, Matt Hicks, sent a letter to employees.

In part, he said, “We are here to stand with you in this time, to condemn acts of terrorism and violence, and to help support you however we can.”

Adika told CBS17 the support he’s seeing, in industry and worldwide, means more than anyone in the U.S. could possibly understand.

“It makes us feel stronger and heard, and that people actually care for us at the end of the day. What we saw on that Saturday [October 7th] is pure evil. It’s pure evil,” he explained. “And seeing people standing up against it and helping, it just gives us hope.”

Red Hat also announced they are matching donations made by their employees toward humanitarian aid organizations.