Raleigh teen agreed to scrap car belonging to murder victim, warrant says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh teen is facing multiple charges in connection with a double murder in which the victims’ bodies have not yet been found.

Andrew Francis Carroll, 16, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

He was one of three suspects arrested on July 20 in the case of two missing Raleigh men who police said were murdered.

The bodies of 21-year-old Anthony James McCall and 23-year-old Brendan Robert Hurley have not been found, but police arrested 19-year-old Ryan Craig Veach and 21-year-old James Daishawn Robinson and charged both with two counts of murder.

Carroll was the third person arrested, but his identity was not released at the time police sent a press release.

Andrew Carroll (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Robinson and Veach

Brendan Hurley and Anthony McCall









McCall and Hurley were last heard from on the evening of July 16 and were reported missing the next day, after Hurley’s Dodge Charger was found off Raliegh View Road, near Garner Road.

McCall and Hurley’s family members said the car had a bullet hole in the driver’s side of the windshield and blood inside. Police would only confirm the vehicle had been found. They have not said how they think the pair were killed.

According to Carroll’s arrest warrant, he “negotiat[ed] payment in order to have Brendan Hurley’s car scrapped and driving that vehicle from Zebulon to Garner Road, near Garner Metals.”

CBS 17 reached out to Raleigh police to check up on the status of the search for McCall and Hurley and were only told “the investigation is ongoing.”

Veach and Robinson are being held in the Wake County Detention Center under no bond. Their first court appearances are scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Carroll was arrested and given a $1 million secured bond on the accessory after the fact charge, but he is no longer listed as being in custody.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now