Raleigh teen cancer survivor’s ‘Haunted House’ raises $4k for other children

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh teen who beat cancer raised more than $4,000 for other children fighting the disease.

We first introduced you to Edward Thompson last month. He turned his home into a haunted house and collected donations for “Give Kids The World,” a resort for children who take part in the Make A Wish program.

He stayed there after completing treatment for Hodgkins lymphoma.

His mom says about 700 people visited the haunted house to raise the funds, making Edward one of the top fundraisers for the resort.

Thompson was recognized at a special event at the resort in Florida this weekend.

