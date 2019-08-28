Raleigh teen charged with assault with a deadly weapon in parking lot hit-and-run

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh teen is facing serious charges after police say he ran down a person in a parking lot and then left the scene on Tuesday night.

Colbe Cooke, 17, is charged with felony hit-and-run and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in connection with the incident the pedestrian-involved crash.

Police say the call came in around 7:30 p.m. for a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of a K-Mart located at 4500 Western Blvd.

Cooke then left the scene of the crash, police said. The vehicle he was believed to be driving was later found by officers. He was taken into custody around 8 p.m., according to arrest records.

Cooke is being held in the Wake County Detention Center, but bond information is not available at this time. His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Police have not released the condition or identity of the pedestrian or said what may have led up to the hit-and-run.

