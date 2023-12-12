RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A teenager was arrested and charged with murder after another teen died from a gunshot wound last week, Raleigh police said.

According to police, Tyshawn Marquis Cloud, 19, was arrested for murder.

Raleigh police responded to the 4800 block of Hollenden Drive around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday following a report of a teenager needing medical attention.

Police said they found 19-year-old, Jaleel Ni’Shawn Lyons, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Lyons was taken with serious injuries to a local hospital, which is where the victim died, police said.