RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A teenager was arrested and charged with murder after another teen died from a gunshot wound last week, Raleigh police said.

Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

According to police, Tyshawn Marquis Cloud, 19, was arrested for murder.

MORE FROM CBS 17

WAKE COUNTY NEWS

Raleigh police responded to the 4800 block of Hollenden Drive around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday following a report of a teenager needing medical attention.

Police said they found 19-year-old, Jaleel Ni’Shawn Lyons, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Lyons was taken with serious injuries to a local hospital, which is where the victim died, police said.