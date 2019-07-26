Raleigh teen facing 12 child sex crime charges, warrant shows

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh teenager is facing a dozen child sex crime charges, according to a Wake County arrest warrant.

Nadeem Ahmad Eshanzada, 18, is charged with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after police discovered at least a dozen sexually graphic computer files in his possession, the warrant shows.

According to court documents, Eshanzada received 12 files depicting various different images of children being sexually abused. The warrant doesn’t say who or where he received the files from. The charges date back to July 11.

Eshanzada was arrested Thursday and transported to the Wake County Detention Center and given a $350,000 secured bond. As of Friday afternoon, the teen was no longer in custody at the detention center.

His first court appearance was set for Friday at 2 p.m.

