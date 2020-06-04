Raleigh teen launches ‘Flowers for Floyd’ to spread positivity

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh teen is finding a creative way to share light and love in the midst of such darkness.

Alex Robinson said the unrest in North Carolina and across the country left him unsettled and wanting to take action.

“The recent events have really affected me personally, especially because I’m a mixed-race person. I was very angry so I decided to channel that into doing something with kindness,” the 16-year-old said.

Robinson is bringing beauty back to the area with a simple flower.

“Flowers for Floyd,” as it’s been coined, is a memorial to George Floyd. The flowers, accompanied by an uplifting note, are placed on cars, porches, and handed out to people in the community. Those people are then encouraged to pass along a flower to someone else.

The goal is to cover the area in love and positivity.

Robinson said despite age or race everyone can make a difference, no matter how small.

“These flowers are the most peaceful protest I can think of. I really hope it encourages people to take a stand against all this hatred in this country with a lot of kindness and inspire a lot of hope in people and a lot of joy,” Robinson said.

He said he plans to keep spreading positivity in this way for as long as he can, and hopes even more people get involved.

