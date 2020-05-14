Raleigh teen recognized nationally for her efforts to help local schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh teen has been named one of North Carolina’s top youth volunteers of 2020.

Brooke Chow, 17, was recognized for her outstanding volunteer service during the 25th annual Prudential Spirit of Community Awards national recognition celebration.

Chow is one of 100 other top youth volunteers selected for this award across the country.

She is the co-founder of “Banana Nut Scholars,” which has raised about $20,000 over the past few years to buy classroom supplies for cash-strapped schools in North Carolina by holding bake sales. She started the organization after realizing how often teachers had to buy their own supplies with their money.

“The strain on resources was an obstacle that made it just that much harder for teachers to focus on students,” she said.

So far, 55 volunteers have helped distribute over 60,000 items to nearly 500 teachers in need. During the pandemic, she is switching her volunteer efforts to help medical professionals with necessary items and is also tutoring students that need help learning from home.

“It’s the small things, really. Even just donating little boxes of tissues or face masks, just seeing how something so simple can really make people so happy and so grateful – that’s really what keeps me going,” Chow said.

Banana Nut Scholars is still accepting donations and volunteers. You can click here for more information.

