Raleigh teen dies in Greensboro aggravated assault, now being investigated as homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh 15-year-old is dead following an assault in Greensboro Friday evening that is now being investigated as a homicide, Greensboro police said.

At 5:55 p.m. Friday, Greensboro police responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Central Avenue and found Christian Anthony Jamal O’Neal, 15, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers did not say if O’Neal died on-scene or if he was transported to a local hospital.

However, just after midnight, Greensboro police said the assault is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police originally closed Central Avenue between Franklin Boulevard and Lowdermilk Street, but lanes have been reopened despite the ongoing investigation.

No other information is available at this time, but CBS 17 will update this article as more information becomes available.

Lori Denberg of WGHP contributed to this article.