RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — No more dumping.

Raleigh city leaders are fed up with illegal trash left in one area park, and have decided to shut down the recyling convenience center.

Jaycee Park is supposed to be a haven for the community: there are tennis courts, amenities and a picturesque playground.

But in the back, there’s a spot for illegal dumping.

“[So much] junk. People are cleaning out houses, mattresses, furniture, lots of other things that are not really meant for recycling,” said Martin Kelleher.

Kelleher lives in the area and was walking his dog in the park when CBS 17 crews showed up on Tuesday.

The bins at the recycling center were overflowing.

There was a mattress, bedframe, chair, and couch thrown on the ground.

“I joke with some of the younger employees in the office and tell them, you know, if you’re looking for a table, when I see a good chair there… go check out that chair,” said Brandon Moore, whose office overlooks the park.

He showed CBS 17 several cellphone videos he took, of people emptying their trailers, trucks and cars at the recycling center.

“It’s interesting to see what people will put out here,” said Moore.

Raleigh officials told CBS 17 this has been a constant problem.

In 2022, Solid Waste Services had 76 work orders to clean up the area after illegal dumping.

There were 10 in the first two months of 2023.

Cameras, increased police patrols, and signs alerting people that it’s illegal to drop off anything but recyclables, have not been successful.

Officials said the issues began around 2019.

Since then, Solid Waste Services is forced to come out between two and four times a week to clean up the mess.

However, officials said that sometimes, crews have to come out multiple times a day.

“I’ve been thinking about what they could do to fix this, you know, maybe have fences or lock it up at certain hours because it’s really bad in the evenings,” said Moore.

But city leaders have decided they’re done trying to fix things.

The recycling center will be shut down July 1.

Officials advise people to check out this list of other locations for trash and recycling.

But people are concerned, that won’t fix the problems.

“They’ll find somewhere else to dump it, which is an obviously, you know, a never, ever-ending battle, ” said Kelleher.