RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — Raleigh city planners are working on a project to convert some one-way streets downtown into two-way streets.

The first two streets up for conversion are Blount and Person streets. A switch is also planned between Edenton Street and Wake Forest Road.

When Raleigh originally created one-way streets, the purpose was to get cars to and from downtown faster. The city hopes the conversion can create more safety for pedestrians, slow down speed, and provide more visibility for businesses.

The process of converting one-way streets started more than a decade ago when the city updated its downtown policies and plans. The policy update was vague, but called for a restoration of two-ways where feasible and desirable. City officials said the process of converting all of downtown’s streets from one-ways to two-ways could take up to 15 years.

That’s because the city needs to re-engineer signals and traffic patterns while working with bus routes when they change traffic flow. Roads owned by the state or the legislature add to the complexity.

Along with the traffic pattern change, the city wants to increase safety overall. That includes making changes like:

Enhancing the bike lanes along the corridor

Adding traffic calming measure in some areas

Installing two roundabouts, one at Delway Street and Person Street and the other at Wake Forest Road and Automotive Way

The project has a budget of $9.4 million.

City planners hope to get input from the public as it finalizes the design. You can submit your thoughts through a virtual open house here. An in-person open house is scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 25 at the Tarboro Road Community Center.