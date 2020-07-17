Raleigh to end alcohol sales at 11 pm, mayor says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s mayor said she will sign an executive order next week that will ban the sale of alcohol after 11 p.m.

Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin told CBS 17 she plans to sign the order Monday but details are still being worked out.

Raleigh joins Orange County in cutting off alcohol sales early.

In Orange County, an amended declaration of emergency put an end to alcohol sales at restaurants, breweries, and wine shops at 10 p.m. last week.

Mecklenburg County said it plans to cut it off, too.

The ban comes as North Carolina sees an increase in cases of COVID-19. As of Friday, there are 95,477 lab-confirmed cases of the virus across the state, state health officials said.

Wake County has 8,345 cases – second most in the state behind Mecklenburg County’s 16,657.

On July 10, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster banned alcohol sales at bars, restaurants after 11 p.m.