Raleigh to improve crosswalk after teen runner’s death, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A week after a UNC-Chapel Hill freshman from Raleigh was struck and killed in a crosswalk, the city of Raleigh says changes are coming.

Lester Nixon said his son Peter was out for a long run when he was hit by a car on Gorman Street.

The 19-year-old, who graduated from Enloe High School last year, was in the crosswalk close to Avent Ferry Road.

“No parent should have to go through seeing their child die like that,” Lester Nixon said.

The driver remained on scene and has been charged.

“It’s drivers not knowing the law and not paying attention,” Nixon said.

The crossing where Peter Nixon was killed. CBS 17 photo

CBS 17’s cameras were rolling as four cars flew through the crosswalk on Monday — none of them stopping for a bicyclist.

The bicyclist, Schack Vonrunohr, said he didn’t feel safe.

“When you come out of the woods, it’s kind of a blind spot,” he explained.

CBS 17 also spotted a close call between a recumbent bicyclist and a truck.

While pedestrians are supposed to have the right of way, many drivers didn’t even slow down.

“More often than not, they just blow through and I have to wait until the coast is perfectly clear,” said Will Steitz, a pedestrian.

CBS 17 requested the crash data for this area for the last two years. It shows there have been 10 crashes, not including the fatal one from last week. NCDOT said nine of them were rear ends involving vehicles stopping for a crossing pedestrian.

“I have had a car basically brush right behind me. So, really close when I was crossing. Like one person had stopped for me and the next person passed them,” said Suzanne Jordan, a pedestrian.

The city of Raleigh said they’re working to make the crosswalk safer. They plan to add a Hawk Pedestrian Beacon, a traffic control device, this summer.

In the meantime, a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon, flashing LED lights have been ordered.

More headlines from CBS17.com: