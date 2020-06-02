Raleigh to keep curfew for 2nd night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Raleigh will keep its curfew in place for a second night.

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin put the curfew in effect Monday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. following a weekend of violence and destruction across downtown.

“Last night the city of Raleigh returned to a place of peace. While instituting a curfew was not an easy decision, it was necessary to end the series of violence and destruction we had experienced throughout the weekend,” Baldwin said in a release.

Tuesday’s curfew will run from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The mayor issued the following guidelines for the curfew:

Requires individuals to remain at home with the exception of medical emergencies

Restricts travel within the city limits of the City of Raleigh

Does not apply to medical professionals, public safety workers, hospital workers, military personnel, public transportation personnel, public utilities personnel, and journalists

Violators will be charged with a misdemeanor and heavy fine

Will remain in effect until Mayor declares it’s over

Protests on Monday remained peaceful as groups marched in downtown in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

At least six people were arrested for violating the curfew Monday.