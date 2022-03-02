RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Starting Wednesday night, people driving around downtown will see Ukrainian colors grace downtown buildings.

The City of Raleigh will light downtown buildings blue and yellow. The Shimmer Wall, City Plaza, the columns at the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts, and the Raleigh Municipal Building will also be lit in the country’s colors.

“Democracy must never be taken for granted,” said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin in a statement. “Our hearts are with the courageous Ukrainian people who are showing the world what passion and love of country truly means.”

The move is the latest showing of solidarity with the Ukrainian people. On Tuesday, the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission announced it was suspending the availability of liquor produced by Russian entities. This came after Gov. Roy Cooper directed government agencies and departments to review and terminate all agreements that directly benefit Russian entities.

Wednesday marked seven days since the war between Russia and Ukraine began.