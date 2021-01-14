Raleigh to light up buildings in amber for nationwide COVID-19 memorial

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Raleigh will light up several locations in amber next week as part of a nationwide COVID-19 memorial to remember lives lost to the pandemic.

On Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., Raleigh will light up its shimmer wall, Memorial Auditorium, the Fayetteville Street Towers and the Raleigh Municipal Building in amber – the designated COVID-19 Memorial color.

The National League of Cities helped organize the event which will include lighting around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington.

“COVID has taken so much, and so many dear ones from us,” said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. “Honoring those whom we have lost to this terrible disease is a way to bring communities together. I am honored to have our city join with others in this show of national unity and support for individuals and families who continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

As of Thursday, North Carolina has lost 7,825 to the virus.

Residents can take part from home by lighting candles or putting a small light in a window.

The City of Raleigh said houses of worship are invited to join the memorial by ringing bells, blowing horns, or performing traditional ceremonies at the appointed time.

Businesses and building owners are invited to show their support by displaying amber-colored lights for 30 minutes or more.

Organizations interested in registering as part of the official memorial should fill out this form.