RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Local tourism leaders tell CBS 17 they’re expecting more people to visit the Triangle this summer than we’ve seen in several years.

The team at the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau said the tourism industry saw a lot of growth in 2022, but this summer will really gauge if Raleigh and Wake County have bounced back from the pandemic.

Executive vice president Loren Gold said they’re already seeing signs that more tourists will be coming to the Triangle this summer.

“Lodging tax collection, food and beverage tax collection, we just had our largest month on record. I mean, that’s tracking this data almost 20 years,” Gold said.

If you know anyone coming to town, tell them to book their rooms now because there are plenty of events bringing people to the Triangle throughout the summer — like the Final Four for Women’s Lacrosse at WakeMed Soccer Park and Galaxycon, a comic book and anime convention which is expected to bring more than 40,000 people.

Gold tells CBS 17 keeping that momentum going is the focus of the Raleigh and Wake County destination strategic plan. That plan includes a new full-service hotel downtown, a new indoor sports facility in Cary and several other projects.

“We’ve got a collaborative community plan, we’re sticking to the plan, we’re working the plan and we’re starting to see the results,” Gold said.

There’s no timetable for when the destination strategic plan will be finished.