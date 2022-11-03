RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A town hall is being held in Raleigh to help survivors know their legal rights if they were impacted by toxic water at Camp Lejeune.

The ability for any veteran to sue the federal government if they may have been exposed to toxic water at Camp LeJeune from 1953 until 1987 comes after President Biden sight the PACT ACT.

The PACT ACT allows those effected by contaminants to sue the federal government for damages.

CBS 17 previously reported that “Mike Partain, who now lives in Florida,” joined another person who was impacted in this battle.

“Partain was born at Camp Lejeune. When he learned he’d developed breast cancer, he had no idea there could be a link to his time living at Camp Lejeune,” CBS 17 previously shared.

“Within 90 days I went from being a father of four, happily married man to ‘oh, you have breast cancer and it’s pretty serious’ to ‘oh, by the way, you were poisoned at your birthplace, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. And, they knew about it and didn’t bother to tell you or your family,’” he said.

And now, those impacted are getting some help from Erin Brockovich, who is making sure these survivors know their legal rights.

“We’re going to get our opportunity at justice,” Partain previously told CBS 17. “At least now we have the opportunity to have our day in court.”

And it is important to know, those who were exposed have two years from August 10 to file a claim.

Thursday’s town hall will be held tonight at 6 p.m. at the Hibiscus Event Space on Gresham Lake Road in Raleigh. For more information on tonight’s town hall, click here.