RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite the freezing cold temperatures Saturday morning, volunteers spent time giving back to the community on the morning of Christmas Eve.

It was so cold, organizer Sylvia Wiggins could barely stand it.

As she rubbed her hands together, she explained the volunteers showed up because they knew they had something important to do.

“It’s warming my heart [they] got on out here to make sure it happened,” Wiggins explained. “Sometimes when you start out and you look at the doppler and the weather, you’re just discouraged. But get on out, you do what you got to do.”

Volunteers bundled up in hats, scarves and jackets to set everything up, to make sure the annual Helping Hands Mission Toy Drive could go on.

“We’re going to still make sure children get toys and gifts,” said Wiggins.

With thousands of power outages in Wake County and across North Carolina, the operation became even more important.

“Some people are still in the dark and in all sorts of situations. Someone brought in 10 flashlights and I’m like that’s a good present,” said Wiggins. “This year, we also put in a drive for needing heaters. We had people coming in the door with ice cold rooms in their houses.”

They realized they could be the warmth and the light during a cold, dark time.

“It means so much, just seeing all the children happy,” said volunteer Antoinette Prefa.

“I didn’t care what the temperature was, we were going to get out here and do what we had to do because the kids deserve [it],” added Wiggins.

Organizers told CBS 17, because of the cold temperatures, they were not going to encourage the kids to stay outside at the event.