Raleigh Toys for Tots registration today and tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Registration will be held today and tomorrow for the Raleigh Toys for Tots program.

Babies and children up to age 13, from less fortunate families, are eligible to receive a toy for Christmas. Parents must provide any form of government assistance in order to register.

Registration is required in person at one of two locations and masks are required due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Today’s registration will be held 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Hill Street Park Community Center located at 2307 Hill Street.

Tuesday’s registration will be held 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Peach Road Park Cultural Center located at 911 Ileagnes Road.

Proof of guardianship, such as a birth certificate will be required and late applications will not be accepted.

Toy pick-up will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

A photo identification is required to pick up presents.