RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One lane of busy Wade Avenue is closed Thursday for a water line repair.

According to a news release from the city, Raleigh Water has closed the eastbound lane of the 900 block of Wade Ave. between Daniels Street and Woodburn Road.

The lane is expected to remain closed until 8 p.m. Thursday, but the city says work schedules are subject to change based on factors such as weather.

Drivers should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

Those who do have to pass through the area heading east will be detoured. Traffic going east on Wade Ave. will make a right turn on Daniels Street, a left on Sutton Drive, another left on Woodburn Road and then back onto Wade Avenue.

Westbound traffic should not be impacted. Motorists on both sides are asked to stay aware of all posted signs, cones and work crews.

Raleigh Water says customers in the area should not expect to have their service interrupted. Those who do experience impacts to their service will be notified by Raleigh Water staff by phone call, property visit and/or doorhanger.