RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh-trained dancer is now an Oscar winner. North Carolina’s Ariana DeBose took home the trophy for Best Supporting Actress at Sunday’s Academy Awards.

“It just meant the world to us to see her succeed, as a dancer and succeed on that high level of success,” said Christ Curtis, owner of CC and Co. Dance Complex.

CC and Co. Dance Complex is where DeBose trained as dancer growing up.

“Our passion is finding each unique voice and showing them that they can find a place in the arts forever,” Curtis said.

DeBose’s photos and magazine covers can be found around the dance studio. Curtis remembers how talented she was as a dancer, actor and singer. She knew she was destined for great things as an entertainer.

Curtis has invited DeBose back to the dance studio to give encouraging talks to dancers like Samantha Taylor.

“She was one of the first people that I was like, I could really do it if I really wanted to,” Taylor said.

Taylor also graduated from CC and Co. Dance Complex and is also on the path to a professional dance career.

“To have someone that grew up doing exactly what you did, be able to achieve something that high and that amazing is really, really inspiring,” Taylor said.

This isn’t DeBose’s first win for her role as Anita in West Side Story. She took home the Best Supporting Actress award at the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards.

“Hopefully, I can achieve something like that. I definitely want to perform at the Oscars that would be great,” Taylor said.

It’s the kind of big dream Curtis loves to see in her dancers.

“Now, they can see on a higher level, that is a possible to have this as a career. I think that is most important, that they can make it big. Real big,” Curtis said.

It’s the message debose hopes other artists and students take with them, too.

“Now you see why Anita says, ‘I like to be in America.’ Because even in this weary world we live in, dreams do come true,” DeBose said.

DeBose is the first Afro-Latina and openly LGBTQ actor to win in the category. She was previously nominated for a Tony Award for her role as Donna Summer in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.