RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Every day in Raleigh, hundreds of people hop onto GoRaleigh buses for free.

“I [have] to get around,” Adam Trum, one rider, said. “Right now I don’t have a car, so I [have] to get to my appointments, to school.”

GoRaleigh bus fares were cut off in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The free fares are set to expire in June 2023, however the city council can decide to extend that timeframe.

Last week, the Raleigh Transit Authority voted 6-2, asking the council to bring fares back. Nathan Spencer is the Vice Chair of the Raleigh Transit Authority, and one of the two members who voted to keep the fares free.

“Our riders are not people who can choose, a lot of our riders are people who absolutely need a system that is reliable, affordable,” Spencer said.

He says on the surface level, it’s a budget issue, as fares generated around $3 million in 2019 before they were cut off. Transit Authority members who voted for the return of fares want that money back in the budget.

“$3 million sounds like a lot, it’s not pocket change,” Spencer said. “That said, it is $3 million out of a $35 million budget.”

But Spencer says there’s an underlying issue of trying to keep people experiencing homelessness off the buses by charging them money they don’t have.

“It’s the wrong tool to fix the wrong problem, we’re trying to adjust a bus system to stop people who need it most,” he said.

Outside of the homeless population, riders say money is tight in all areas right now, and this little bit of relief makes a big difference.

“It’d be nice if it stayed free, because I mean, a lot of people don’t have the money to pay for it right now,” Trum said.

While a typical ride costs about $1.25, Spencer says that can really add up for families who ride the bus often and are struggling to afford everything else right now with inflation. He says he wants to see the council keep the fares free.