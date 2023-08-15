RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Due to the heat advisory and excessive heat warning issued for the Triangle area Tuesday by the National Weather Service, trash pickup could be delayed for some Raleigh Solid Waste Services customers.

According to a news release, the city wants to ensure that staff members don’t suffer injuries or illnesses caused by extreme heat. As a result, there could be some minor delays in the collection of garbage cans, but no penalties will be given for those that aren’t collected on their scheduled day.

“We request that carts placed at the curb remain until they are serviced. The city will not issue warnings or fines during these periods,” the statement from the City of Raleigh reads in part. “When necessary, collections will continue into the weekend to ensure that customers receive service.”

The city will continue to share any weather-related changes that may affect waste collection services.