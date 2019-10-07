Raleigh Uber driver injured in shooting while dropping off passenger, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Uber driver was injured in a shooting while dropping off a passenger in Raleigh on Monday morning, police said.
According to Raleigh police, the female driver was dropping off a passenger on Hill Street at New Bern Avenue at 2 a.m. when bullets came flying into her vehicle. It’s not known yet if she was struck by bullets or fragments, police said.
After getting injured, the woman drove to New Bern Avenue at East Street and called police. She was transported to WakeMed and her condition is not known at this time.
Police do not currently have any suspect information.
