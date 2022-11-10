RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Downtown Raleigh continues to show signs of growth and development.

“I came down here two and a half years ago from Maryland and I’m just amazed by what is happening in the Raleigh-Durham area,” said Charles Lattuca, president of GoTriangle.

GoTriangle had previously purchased property next to Raleigh Union Station that included older warehouses. The hope was to transform the property into a proposed commuter rail, but the project was not started.

Now, the property will be transformed into the Union West project. The plan is to incorporate housing, retail and public transportation.

Lattuca says projects like this are needed as more people move to the area.

“We need a lot of housing for the people that are coming here in the next 20-30 years and this project here is a great start,” he said.

The plan is for two 30-story towers to be built next to Raleigh Union Station. The original facades of the warehouses will stay for historic preservation. The towers will include 560 apartment units, commercial retail and a new bus transfer center at the bottom of the towers.

“Transit-oriented development is a great way to place the public agencies and the private developers in a partnership together so they can do something that benefits the city,” Lattuca said.

The $40 million transit center also includes a bridge to get people from the development to Union Station.

“We’ll have a bus, a couple different options for rail, bus rapid transit all come in together in one spot,” Lattuca said.

If a commuter rail come to fruition- that will make a stop here too. Lattuca believes we need more transit options as the Triangle grows.

“The highways cannot handle all the congestion that’s coming. We have some congestion now, it’s going to get a heck of a lot worse in the future,” said Lattuca.

Union West is scheduled for full completion in Fall 2026. The transit facility is scheduled to open in September 2025 with the first apartments opening in Fall 2025.

With talks of rezoning in the Research Triangle Park area, this may not be the last development of its kind.

Affordable housing downtown

Union West will contribute to the more than 8,000 apartment units being planned for downtown Raleigh, but only a few hundred of those will be considered affordable housing.

Over the last year, the Downtown Raleigh Alliance’s State of Downtown report showed a 66 percent increase in the number of apartment units planned or under construction.

Of the 8,309 units planned, the report said fewer than 300 will be considered affordable housing.

Housing is considered affordable if it takes up less than 30 percent of your income. For the Union West, the planned affordable units will be for those who earn less than 80 percent of the area median income.

Projects with planned affordable units include:

Union West (formerly called RUS Bus): Of the 560 units, just 56 or 10 percent, are planned as affordable

The Cottages at Idlewild: To add 17 affordable units on the east side of downtown.

Heritage Park: This existing affordable housing development will be rebuilt and expanded on the southern end of downtown.

Salisbury Square: Will add 600 units including 62 workforce housing units

The City of Raleigh is also working to increase affordability with their eyes set on the area near Moore Square. The city rezoned an area called Moore Square East to allow for a 20 story building and are seeking proposals from developers for a mix of affordable and market-rate units. They hope to choose a proposal by the end of the year.