RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday afternoon, the Raleigh City Council approved allocating more than a quarter million dollars to improve the city-owned affordable housing facility on Brentwood Road.

As CBS 17 previously reported, the former Hospitality Inn off Capital Boulevard and Brentwood Road was purchased by the city in 2021. Initially, that purchase was to provide shelter for people finding themselves between homelessness and housing.

At the time, Raleigh’s housing programs administrator Erika Brandt said, “Buying a hotel is definitely a first for the city.” Now that first-time venture, which cost the city $8 million to purchase and $2 million to renovate, has turned into a long-term affordable housing effort.

The hotel, which has since been renamed Studios at 2800, hosts 116 studio units. As they turn over, the city said plans are in place to “convert a portion of the rooms into permanent supportive housing for people with disabilities or exiting homelessness.”

The funds initially put into the project in 2021 stemmed from the American Rescue Plan Act.

On Tuesday, a new influx of money was approved by the council to go toward making improvements. This time, the money will be from the income generated by rent at the property.

While the city has already footed the bill to upgrade the fire alarm system, it is now working to make repairs to address other capital needs. These include fixes to exterior stairs and roofing, electrical and HVAC systems, and the addition of ADA-compliant parking spaces.

“The Studios at 2800 is an example of the city’s work to preserve naturally occurring affordable housing in action,” said Lamont Taylor, Assistant Director of the Housing and Neighborhoods Department. “This project helps fill the gap of housing of last resort for individuals who face barriers to renting in the traditional market and who may otherwise be facing homelessness.”

The current operator of the hotel is CASA, a Raleigh-based non-profit with 30 years of experience in providing supportive housing to people exiting homelessness.