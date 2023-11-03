RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A school van carrying children was shot at in Raleigh on Oct. 30, according to police.

On Oct. 30 shortly after 6:30 a.m., Raleigh police responded to the 1800 block of Walnut View Road regarding a shooting into an occupied vehicle. One adult and three children were inside the van at the time and were not hit by the gunfire.

Police said the driver and one child were transported to the hospital with minor injuries sustained from the shattered glass. Three other unoccupied vehicles and one building were hit.

Raleigh police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information that might assist the investigation should visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options, or call 919-996-1193.