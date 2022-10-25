RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Army veteran and Raleigh resident is giving back during this Halloween.

Anthony Crincoli always decorates for Halloween, and neighbors all come out to see the display. But this year, Crincoli decided that Halloween could help him give to others, too.

Crincoli is asking anyone who visits his display to think about donating to the nonprofit MA22, which helps to connect veterans with resources to help with PTSD.

You can view Crincoli’s spooky display from now through Monday at 4412 Densmore Place in Raleigh.