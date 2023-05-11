RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh and Wake County leaders are looking for ways to solve the Triangle’s rise in homelessness, and they’ve started a new task force targeting the problem.

This task force, which met Thursday for the first time, is made up of more than a dozen leaders, people in the community who want to help and people who have experienced homelessness.

It comes as Wake County leaders say they’re expecting to see a rise in the homeless population when they finalize their annual report to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The county said those numbers are likely higher than we know because a lot of people are staying in hotels or couch-surfing, so they’re difficult to keep track of.

Commissioner and task force co-chair Vickie Adamson said the Triangle’s housing prices are a big part of the problem.

“These are just families who can’t pay $1,900 a month for rent. Pre pandemic, their rent was $900. It’s went up a thousand and they just can’t pay it,” Adamson said.

The task force will wrap up in February of next year, then the county will use that feedback to plan initiatives geared toward homelessness and include funding for it in the budget for 2024-2025.

A lot of people wonder what they need to do if they see homeless people and want to help.

The county suggests calling Triangle Family Services, who will then come out to that location and check on their needs.

