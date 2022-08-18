RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh and Wake County are making a comeback when it comes to tourism.

The Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau, also known as “Visit Raleigh,” held a tourism conference at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts Thursday.

At the conference, the bureau announced that nearly 16 million visitors came to Wake County in 2021, a 23 percent increase from 2020. Those visitors brought $2.3 billion dollars to our community, which is a 40 percent increase from 2020.

Visit Raleigh’s executive vice president Loren Gold says the numbers they’re seeing so far for 2022 are very promising.

“I will tell you downtown recovery looks really strong. We’re seeing a huge increase in occupancy so again, everything is trending upwards. Lodging tax collection, food and beverage are all on the upward double-digit,” Gold said.

With upcoming events like e-sports and Fortnite conventions, the bureau believes tourism numbers will go up significantly over the next few months.