RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A north Raleigh Walmart was on lockdown Saturday evening after a person was hurt in a shooting, according to Raleigh police and a Durham city councilman who is at the scene.

Mark-Anthony Middleton, a Durham city council member, reported on Facebook at 5:31 p.m. that gunfire was heard at the Walmart in the Brier Creek area at 10050 Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh.

Nearly an hour later, Raleigh police confirmed a shooting took place at 5:25 p.m. in the parking lot in the 10000 block of Glenwood Avenue. Police said one person was injured but did not release any more information.

Middleton said Raleigh police were checking inside the store.

“Extremely scary but I’m fine,” Middleton wrote on Facebook.

Raleigh police cruisers were seen blocking the Walmart parking lot.

“We are all being directed out and store is officially closed for the rest of the day. Fire and medical are all over the place,” Middleton also wrote.