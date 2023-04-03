RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh wants feedback on downtown’s social district.

The council approved the district, called Sip n’ Stroll, in the summer, and now the city is reviewing the pilot program.

Questions in a survey range from if the disposable cups are leading to littering, what would most improve the social district, and if the hours should change.

Currently, people can walk around in the designated area with an alcoholic beverage that’s in a labeled cup from a participating business, from 11 am- 10 pm.

Cory Perris works in downtown Raleigh and has participated in Sip n’ Stroll about three times.

“I came down here with my wife and got a drink, and just able to walk around and stop at a restaurant and stuff like that, so that’s pretty cool about it,” Perris said.

He said he would like to see the number of businesses and hours expand.

“I think like 1 o’clock would be good,” Perris said.

At The Bridge DTR, bartender Khayla Kearney said the social district is phenomenal. She said on a busy day almost half the customers are for Sip n’ Stroll.

“We run out of cups on a regular basis,” Kearney said.

She said she wants to see the last call for to-go drinks move closer to when the bars close.

“It’ll be like 10:07 and they’re trying to get a cup and I’m like, hmmm no sorry it’s against the law,” Kearney said while laughing. “I think it would be very helpful if they extended the hours for businesses like we would make more money, if we had the hours, at least two more hours.”

Several people CBS 17 spoke to in downtown Raleigh said they are new to the area and had heard of Sip n’ Stroll, but weren’t too familiar with it.

Some of the questions on the survey address that as well, asking people if they’ve heard of the district and asking if they’ve participated.

The survey deadline is Tuesday, April, 4 at 11:59 p.m.