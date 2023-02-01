RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh would like to know from its citizens what should be priorities in next year’s city budget.

The Budget and Management Services Department is polling the community to learn about priorities. The city said that hearing from residents, businesses, and organization is critical to creating an equitable city budget.

The city is looking for feedback on items like transportation, housing, parks, and the environment.

Click here to complete the survey by Feb. 28. Five lucky winners will have an opportunity to win a $50 gift card.

Learn more about the budget process or give us a call at 919-996-4270 or email the city.