RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Water crews contained a 13,500-gallon sewer spill on Friday afternoon, according to officials.

On Friday at 3:05 p.m., Raleigh Water staff were informed of a sanitary sewer overflow near 7930 Knightdale Blvd. After arriving, utility responders identified an active sewer overflow resulting from a failed six-inch sewer main.

Staff took steps to stop and mitigate the overflow’s impact immediately after arriving on scene.

Officials said Raleigh Water staff contained the overflow nearly three hours later at 5:50 p.m. The sewer main repair was completed, restoring sewer flow.

The city said they estimate that the overflow discharged around 13,500 gallons of untreated wastewater. They said 6,000 gallons reached a part of a private storm water retaining pond, which is not used as a drinking source.

Officials said over 13,000 gallons were recovered and reintroduced into the sanitary sewer collection system. The city said no fish kill or unnecessary vegetative damage resulted from the spill.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Water Resources, has been notified of the overflow.