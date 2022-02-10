Raleigh Water project to close busy city road for one week beginning next Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Water is beginning a planned sewer improvement project next week that will close a chunk of road between Oberlin and Dover roads in Raleigh, the City said.

A full closure of the 2600 block of Davis Street between Oberlin and Dover roads will begin next Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 7 a.m. that will last for one week, the City of Raleigh said in a news release.

Travel will only be open for local traffic and businesses, the release said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, find detours and be aware of work crews.

Construction schedules will only change due to weather or unforeseen conditions, the news release said.