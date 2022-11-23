RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, Raleigh Water staff responded to a sewer spill in a residential neighborhood.

Staff were notified of a sanitary sewer spill at 7:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Banbury Road. The sewer spill was caused by accumulating roots with the sanitary sewer system.

The spill contained about 4,725 gallons of untreated wastewater, and 4,000 gallons reached the Southwest Prong Beaverdam Creek.

Raleigh Water staff removed the blockage and contained the spill at 8:48 a.m. Officials said the restoration of the affected area has been completed. No unnecessary vegetative damage or fish kill was observed.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Water Resources were notified of the spill.