Raleigh woman appears in court after being charged with helping shooting suspect elude deputies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh woman charged with helping a shooting suspect elude capture appeared before a Wake County judge on Wednesday.

Kimberly Charlotte Turcic, 28, faces charges of felony harboring escapee and one count of accessory after the fact.

She is charged with helping Raequan Mudd after he shot into an occupied dwelling last week, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said. He also faces an arson charge.

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said Mudd shot into his ex-girlfriend’s house and intended to do her harm.

Prosecutors said Mudd crashed Turcic’s SUV on Durant Road while being chased by deputies on Friday.

Deputies warned that Mudd was to be considered “armed and dangerous.”

The scene at Durant and Honeycutt roads on Dec. 17, 2022. (CBS 17)

He was able to evade law enforcement for five days until the sheriff’s office said they were no longer searching for him on Tuesday.

In court Wednesday, the prosecutor said Mudd was found at Turcic’s apartment on Tuesday, which is listed as being in the 4900 block of Coolridge Road.

Kimberly Turcic appears before a Wake County judge via video on Dec. 22, 2022.

Both the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and Raleigh police said they responded to a suicide on Tuesday in the 4900 block of Coolridge Road.

Raleigh police said the call for the suicide was made at 1:02 p.m. Turcic was arrested at her apartment at 2 p.m., according to arrest records.

The sheriff’s office refuses to comment on the status of Mudd or the suicide call – only saying they are no longer searching for Mudd.

When the judge asked about the status of Mudd, the prosecutor asked to approach the bench. Their comments could not be heard by the CBS 17 crew in the courtroom.

She is being held under a $180,000 bond.