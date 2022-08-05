RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police Friday identified a woman they said became “irate” during a dispute with teenagers and rammed her car into a North Raleigh home at least twice Thursday evening.

Police said the Raleigh woman got into an altercation with teenage neighbors after 7 p.m. Thursday and then smashed her car into the front door of a house in the 2200 block of Valley Edge Drive.

Raleigh police said the woman did not like a response she received from teenagers during the dispute. A police officer described the woman as “irate.”

Krystal Diane Reynolds, 39, of Raleigh was charged in the incident, according to Raleigh police.

Neighbors told CBS 17 that the woman got into a dispute with a juvenile before repeatedly driving into the curb and hitting the front door of the home with her white Toyota Camry — at least twice.

Reynolds was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, injury to real property, resisting a public officer and carrying a concealed weapon, according to arrest records.