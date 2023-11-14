RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was arrested for stabbing a man in Raleigh on Tuesday, according to police.

Police said shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Crosslink Road in southeast Raleigh regarding a stabbing. Police found a man with minor stab wounds.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the suspect, Kimberlea Denise Graham-McKoy, 54, of Raleigh, stayed at the scene.

She was charged with assault with a deadly weapon – serious injury. Graham-McKoy received no bond pending a first appearance on Tuesday.