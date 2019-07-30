Raleigh woman charged with allowing man to sexually assault children

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Claudia Cruz-Platero and Bruce Tyler (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh woman is being held under a $3 million bond after police said she allowed children to be sexually assaulted, warrants show.

Related: Raleigh man being held under $11M bond on child sex crime charges

Claudia Cruz-Platero, 43, was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with child sex offense charges against Bruce Ryan Tyler, warrants say.

Cruz-Platero faces two counts of felony aid/abet first-degree sex offense and one count of felony aid/abet statutory sex offense with child involving an adult.

She is accused of allowing Tyler to be alone with children even though she had been told he previously sexually assaulted them, warrants say.

The offenses involved three different victims and occurred between January 2012 and April, warrants say.

Last week, Tyler, who was already in custody after being arrested April 15 and charged with first-degree sex offense with a child, was served with new child sex crime charges.

He is facing a total of eight charges including first-degree sex offense involving a child.

A $9 million bond was invoked on July 23, which brought his total bond amount to $11.04 million.

Cruz-Platero is scheduled to be in court Tuesday afternoon.

If she posts bond she will not be allowed to be in contact with the victims either physically or verbally, according to court documents.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss