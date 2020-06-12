Raleigh woman charged with hitting construction worker on Rock Quarry Road, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh woman is facing multiple charges after police say she hit a construction worker on Rock Quarry Road Friday morning.
According to police, Amber Christine Stovall, 32, was driving west on Rock Quarry Road at approximately 3:30 a.m. when she got to a construction area in the 3300-block of the road and was directed to stop by a worker.
Stovall stopped as directed, but then, for an unknown reason, she decided to move forward and struck a construction worker with her vehicle, police said.
The worker was taken to WakeMed for treatment of non-life threatening injuries to the leg.
Stovall is charged with felony hit-and-run injury and unsealed wine/liquor in the passenger area. Arrest records show she’s also facing a charge of reckless driving – wanton disregard.
She is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
