Raleigh woman charged with insurance fraud for lying about crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh woman was charged with insurance fraud for trying to get money for an accident she and her son were never in, the Department of Insurance said Tuesday.

Brittany Tyeshia Gibbs, 31, was charged with insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretense. Both are felonies.

Gibbs is accused of telling Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. that she and her son were injured in a car crash in an attempt to get money from the company. The two weren’t in the vehicle at the time of the crash, the NCDOI said.

The offenses occurred between June 12 and Aug. 10. Gibbs was arrested Dec. 5 and given a $6,000 secured bond. She is due in court on Dec. 29, the release said.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey estimates that fraud costs North Carolina residents nearly 20 cents per dollar paid on insurance premiums. In cracking down, the departments’ special agents have recovered $7.5 million in damages, which was returned to consumers and insurance companies.