Raleigh woman charged with murder in shooting near Brier Creek, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is charged with murder following a shooting in a neighborhood near Brier Creek on Wednesday night, Raleigh police said Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported at 9:08 p.m. on Lynnberry Place. Police said a man suffered life-threatening injures. He was taken to the hospital.

Police said Thursday morning that the man, who has been identified as Sean Michael Wishart, 45, died of his injuries.

Wendy Sue Wishart, 41, is now charged with murder in the case. She was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police did not respond to a CBS 17 inquiry about the relationship between the victim and suspect.

Wendy Sue Wishart is being held in the Wake County Detention Center, police said.