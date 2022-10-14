RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – East Raleigh residents had to stay in their homes Thursday night as a teen gunman shot seven people, killing five, including a Raleigh police officer.

Charlotte Wash has lived in the Hedingham neighborhood for more than a decade. She says she’s never seen anything like this.

“I have some great neighbors, I really do. I never imagined anything like this would happen,” Wash said. “All I know is I saw someone walking that way with a big rifle-looking gun and I mean, it looked like a toy gun, I didn’t know what it was at all.”

But then, she heard gunshots and knew something was seriously wrong next door as police flooded the neighborhood.

While she says she didn’t know the victims, Wash says she has a heavy heart, like many around her in the large neighborhood that she says still feels close-knit.

“Sick together, be a neighborhood,” Wash said. “Let’s just not let this happen again.”

Lavarius Montrego Thompson lives next to the suspect and one of the victims.

“Lovely lady, she walked the neighborhood, she stayed out here longer than I did — so she knew a lot of people. She showed a lot of love,” Thompson said about one of the three women who died.